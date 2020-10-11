Simon Cowell walking again

Photo: All rights reserved. "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet

Simon Cowell is having daily physiotherapy sessions and walking 10,000 steps a day as he recovers from his horrific bike crash earlier this year.



The TV star broke his back in the life-threatening accident and has been resting at his Malibu, California home alongside girlfriend Lauren Silverman and son Eric during his recovery.



While he hasn't been out and about amid the COVID-19 pandemic, insiders tell the New York Post's Page Six gossip column that the America's Got Talent judge isn't letting the injury get him down.



"Simon's having little or no visitors due to COVID, but he's doing 10,000 steps a day and swimming regularly," they shared. "It's become an ongoing joke that Lauren has to run to keep up with him."



Simon celebrated his 61st birthday at home on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and took calls from friends in the U.K., according to his pal and Britain's Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden.



"He's doing well. I keep in touch with Lauren every week," she shared. "His will and determination to get himself better is inspiring." Amanda added that being with Lauren and Eric is also motivating Simon to focus on getting back on his feet.



Simon broke his back in three places - and came within about an inch of severing his spinal cord and facing possible paralysis - while test-riding his new high-powered e-bike with his young son back in August.



While recovering, he was forced to pull out of the most recent seasons of America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.