Entertainment  

Alyssa's long recovery

Alyssa Milano is still experiencing symptoms following her battle with the coronavirus earlier this year.

The former Charmed star revealed in August that she had tested positive for COVID-19. While she's now free from the virus, Alyssa is still struggling with some aspects of the disease, which she opened up about during an appearance on Friday's instalment of The Dr. Oz Show.

"My first symptoms were stomach issues and a headache like I've never felt before in my life, and just overwhelming fatigue," she recalled. "That lasted for about three days. So I thought to myself, I should probably just go get tested.

"First test came back negative. I would say, two days after that first test, it settled in my lungs and that's when it got really scary. I said, 'This is the moment. Do I go to the hospital, do I go to the emergency room or do I stay home?'"

Dr. Oz then asked Alyssa what it was like to still be struggling with the hair loss, questioning: "What's it like seeing a part of your body fall out?"

"It's hard, especially when you're an actor and so much of your identity is wrapped up in those things, like having long silky hair and clean skin," she admitted. "Along with that also, I have the brain fog. Which, again, as an actress, as someone who has to memorise dialogue and be able to emote, and respond, and be on my toes, it's frightening."

