Tori Spelling gun scare

Tori Spelling is "grateful" her family is alive and well after witnessing a man firing a machine gun.

The 47-year-old actress sparked concern among her fans as she posted on Twitter on Thursday, explaining that she and her five children were in the "wrong place at the wrong time."

"U know angels are watching when you are in the wrong place at the wrong time & you & kids & others around are unharmed afterward. Never in my life did I think I would witness a man w/a machine gun who then started shooting," she wrote.

While Tori didn't specify where they were at the time of the alleged shooting, she did tweet that they had been at a hotel, as she thanked the staff and told fans "all are safe."

There was a shooting in midtown Atlanta on Thursday night, as officers responded to reports of a drunken man firing bullets into a hotel - although it's unclear if that's where Tori was.

According to local news outlet WSB-TV 2, the perpetrator is in jail and no one was hurt.

Tori shares five children with husband Dean McDermott, ranging in age from three to 13.

