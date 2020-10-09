163961
Greatest album of the '80s

U2's fifth album The Joshua Tree has been voted the greatest album of the 1980s by BBC Radio 2 listeners in Britain.

Fans of the station's Sounds of the 80s show picked the record as the best of the decade during a poll, which coincides with Saturday's National Album Day.

The U2 release beat out Dire Straits' 1985 record Brothers In Arms and The Stone Roses' 1989 self-titled album to claim the top spot.

"The Joshua Tree changed everything for us as a band," commented U2. "It was written in the mid-80s, during the Reagan-Thatcher era of British and U.S. politics - a period when there was a lot of unrest. And it feels like we're right back there in a way. Politics are still so polarized.

"We've had the privilege of playing The Joshua Tree live all over the world in the last few years and it's almost like the album has come full circle," they added. "We're just thrilled that people are still connecting with these songs, night after night, year after year. Huge thanks to Radio 2 and everyone who voted!"

