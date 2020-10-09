163888
Entertainment  

Lanez charged in shooting

Tory Lanez has been officially charged in connection with a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Just weeks after the singer released an album claiming his innocence, the Los Angeles County District Attorney has hit him with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

If convicted, the hitmaker faces up to 22 years behind bars.

Tory was apprehended by police after leaving the scene of a shoot-out at a Hollywood Hills party in July. It has since emerged he was the one who pulled the trigger, leaving Savage star Megan with gunshot wounds to her feet that needed medical attention.

At the time of his arrest, he was only charged with possession of a firearm.

The case became a much bigger deal when Megan Thee Stallion went public and claimed Tory, real name Daystar Peterson, was the person who shot her.

"Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to these blogs lying and s**t, stop lying!" she raged online in August.

She went on to reveal she was shot from behind as she got out of Tory's vehicle and started walking away following a heated confrontation.

Peterson's arraignment is scheduled for next week.

