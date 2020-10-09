Brad Pitt denies scam

Photo: All rights reserved. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's lawyer has distanced the Oscar winner from allegations suggesting he scammed a Texas woman out of cash with talk of marriage.



Plano resident Kelli Christina is suing the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, claiming she paid $40,000 to have the actor make five appearances at charity events she was organising to benefit his Make It Right Foundation housing charity.



The healthcare boss alleges the pair grew so close during the online event planning, which began in 2018, she and the person she believed was Pitt had even had "discussions of marriage," according to court papers obtained by the New York Post.



However, she alleges Pitt cancelled at the last minute on each occasion - and never returned the appearance fee.



She filed suit in the Texas Eastern District Court earlier this year, but on Wednesday, lawyers for the star insisted the actor had never been in touch with Christina at all, arguing it's clear it's all the work of cyber scammers.



"Neither the Make It Right Entities nor Mr. Pitt entered into an agreement with Plaintiff," his representatives stated in their motion for dismissal.



"Rather, as (Christina) herself has acknowledged, it appears (Christina's) communications about any agreement were apparently with one or more individuals unlawfully posing as - but not in any way affiliated with - defendants online.



"By (Christina's) own admissions, the communications she now alleges to have had with Mr. Pitt... were actually between Plaintiff and one or more individuals posing as, in Plaintiff's words, 'fake Brad Pitts' and not in any way affiliated with the Make It Right Foundation."



Despite the denial from Pitt's team, Christina is planning to continue fighting the case and seek justice.



"We have been litigating since March 2020 and I am pushing back on media," she told the New York Post.



"This lawsuit is important for the country so I will continue to fight Brad Pitt and Make it Right Foundation. I have 113 pages of organized discovery to support the charges and allegations. I wouldn't expect this lawsuit to go away easily."