Justin Bieber in Crocs

Justin Bieber is collaborating with bosses at Crocs for a limited edition Classic Clog line.

The singer has drawn on his Drew House own clothing brand for the venture, which will feature the signature yellow colour he uses for many of the items released under his label.

The collection features eight Crocs' charms, called Jibbitz, including the Drew House smiley face logo, rainbows, daisies, pizza slices and more.

"As an artist, it's important that my creations stay true to myself and my style," Bieber said in a statement. "I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally. With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear."

Bieber initially teased the partnership on Oct. 1, taking to social media to share an image of himself sporting the footwear.

The Crocs x Justin Bieber line will be available on Oct. 13.

