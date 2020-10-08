Rod Stewart is set to go under the knife to fix his ankle - months after undergoing knee replacement surgery.
The rocker, 75, had his knee operation in January and now needs his ankle to be fused after months of "suffering" which, according to the Maggie May hitmaker, left him struggling to walk.
"First of all it was my knee as I played football all my life. I am suffering for it now. My knee got fixed with a replacement and then the ankle did not know what was going on," he tells Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper.
"It was crooked. So I have had to have an ankle fusion. So when this is all done I should have a nice straight leg and I should be able to run," he adds. "My leg has been caused by playing on awful pitches in Los Angeles. They are bone dry."
The Sailing singer returned to the stage briefly following his knee replacement and, once his recovery from ankle surgery is complete, he is planning on hitting the road with several shows in the U.S. next summer, followed by an Australian tour in March and April, 2022.
Rod Stewart 'suffering'
