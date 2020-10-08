163146
160303
Entertainment  

Mendes, Bieber team up?

WENN - | Story: 312832

Shawn Mendes remained coy when asked about a rumoured Justin Bieber collaboration, insisting he'd be "insane" to turn a duet down.

The Canadian singers first sparked speculation that they'd teamed up on a new track when they were seen at a recording studio together back in August.

During an interview on Britain's Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Shawn faced numerous questions about the potential single - including whether or not he turned a collaboration down.

"Is this you trying to get me to confirm that I have a collaboration with Justin Bieber?" Shawn said. "If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he's been one of my favourite artists since I was like nine years old."

Going on to insist he "cannot confirm or deny" whether or not he's teamed up with Justin, Shawn went on to wax lyrical about the Sorry star.

"In the last six months, we've definitely become a lot closer. It's really cool to have him as a mentor in a lot of ways, just to kind of talk through stuff with, because there's not many people who do this type of stuff," he gushed.

Concluding, Shawn grinned: "But anyways, back to your question because now I'm sidetracking on purpose."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Justin Bieber teams with Crocs for limited edition line

Showbiz
Justin Bieber is collaborating with bosses at Crocs for a limited edition Classic Clog line. The singer has drawn on his Drew...
Cat listening to classical music
Must Watch
Sweet pup gently begs for some of owner’s lunch
Must Watch
This dog isn’t begging, it’s just letting their owner...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.


160709
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162165
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163475



162231