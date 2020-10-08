Eddie's widow 'shattered'

Photo: All rights reserved.

The death of rock legend Eddie Van Halen has "shattered" the heart of his widow into "a million pieces."



The Van Halen guitarist, 65, lost his battle with throat cancer on Tuesday, and after a night of mourning, his second wife, Janie Liszewski, took to Instagram to pour out her grief in an emotional tribute.



Alongside an old photo of the couple's feet in the sand at a beach, Janie began, "My husband, my love, my Peep. My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness."



"Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be," she continued.



"Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody (their dog) and I. We love you and miss you so very much."



Using her nickname from the guitar great, she signed the note, "Love, your PooPee," and ended with a string of red heart emojis.



Eddie wed Janie at his California estate in 2009, when the musician's son Wolfgang, from his first marriage to actress Valerie Bertinelli, served as his best man.



Janie's tribute emerges hours after Wolfgang broke the news of his father's passing with his own dedicated Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.



Bertinelli, who split from the rocker in 2002 after 21 years of marriage and officially divorced him in 2007, later shared a few words in Van Halen's memory as she uploaded an old photo of the former couple with a baby Wolfgang.



It was captioned, "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang.



"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."



A host of Van Halen's famous friends and fans have continued to pay their respects to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer in the wake of his death, with Jon Bon Jovi, Ozzy Osbourne, and Jimmy Page among the latest to add their condolences.