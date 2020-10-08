Meghan Trainor pregnant

160621
Pop star Meghan Trainor is pregnant.

The All About That Bass singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child together.

Sharing a snap of their sonogram, surrounded by Christmas tree branches and baubles, Meghan, 26, wrote: "You all know how long I've wanted this!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

Former Spy Kids star Daryl shared the same image on his Instagram page, writing alongside it: "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you."

They were quickly inundated with messages of congratulations from their famous friends, including new mom and model Ashley Graham, who wrote: "MEGHAN! I couldn't be happier for you both!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Meghan's pregnancy comes after she revealed her determination to become a mother in an interview in April, saying at the time: "I think about babies all the time. My ovaries scream when I see babies online. Like on Tik Tok there are cute babies. I am like, 'I want babies'. I will take as many as I can make. I have always wanted to be a mom."

The couple wed in 2018.

