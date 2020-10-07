Dave, Sammy pay tribute

Photo: All rights reserved.

Former Van Halen frontmen David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar have paid tribute to the group's guitarist and leader, Eddie Van Halen, who died on Tuesday.



The group's co-founder and guitarist died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California, after a long battle with throat cancer, with his wife Janie, son Wolfgang, and brother Alex by his side. He was 65.



Following Eddie's death, tributes flooded in from rockers, with many praising the Dutch-American star as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.



Leading the eulogies were the two men who fronted Eddie's band through their glory years in the 1980s, David and Sammy.



David, who originally provided vocals from 1974 to 1985 and sang on Van Halen's biggest hit, Jump, tweeted a picture of himself backstage with his late bandmate, which he captioned: "What a Long Great Trip It's Been."



Sammy, who was in the band from 1985 to 1996, as well as returning for reunions, posted a snap of himself hugging Eddie on a plane and wrote: "Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family."



Also paying tribute were rock legends Angus Young, Vivian Campbell, Bruce Kulick, Kiss's Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Joe Elliott, as well as Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler and Tommy Iommi, and Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx.



Angus wrote: "Eddie was a guitar wonder, his playing pure wizardry. To the world of music he was a special gift. To those of us fortunate enough to have met him, a special person. He lives a big hole in a lot of hearts. To the Van Halen family my heartfelt sympathies."



Gene tweeted: "My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!"



Accounts for the bands Metallica and Alice in Chains also tweeted condolences, with Metallica's Kirk Hammett also adding a personal tribute.



"Eddie gave so much of himself to us," Kirk mourned. "His music will live on forever. My heart goes out to Eddie's family. Thank you Eddie , and with much love and respect. May you find much Rest In your Peace."