AC/DC launch comeback

Photo: All rights reserved. Brian Johnson

Rockers AC/DC have released their first single since 2014 - the hard-driving, shout-along Shot in the Dark.



Following months of rumors, the band finally gave fans the news they've been waiting for last week by confirming frontman Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams had rejoined the group.



Along with guitarist/co-founder Angus Young and nephew Stevie Young, who took over for the late Malcolm Young on guitar in 2015, they wasted no time in dropping new music - releasing their first single in six years on Tuesday.



Shot in the Dark will appear on their 17th full length album, Power Up, which arrives on Nov. 13, with Angus telling Rolling Stone of the track: "It's got that great AC/DC vibe about it, great swagger, and a good AC/DC rock and roll chant.



"The title is a little bit cheeky because we all like a little nip (of alcohol) in the night or a few shots in the dark. I was very glad when the record company heard it (that) they felt it was a very strong song and should be the first one that people hear."



Power Up reunites the band with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also helmed 2008's Black Ice and 2014's Rock or Bust.