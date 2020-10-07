Actress Anna Kendrick has been named as America's most dangerous celebrity to search for online.
The Trolls World Tour star tops cyber security firm McAfee's 2020 list of those posing the highest potential malware risks to fans searching for content about celebrities online.
She is closely followed by rap mogul Sean Combs, aka Diddy, while Blake Lively, Mariah Carey, and Justin Timberlake round out the top five.
Taylor Swift, late night host Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, comedienne Kate McKinnon, and singer Jason Derulo complete the top 10.
Meanwhile, in the U.K., talk show host Graham Norton poses the biggest security risks to fans typing his name into Internet search engines.
He edges out funnyman Ricky Gervais, who takes second place, and actor Tom Hardy, who comes in at number three.
Others to make Britain's top 10 include Sir Mick Jagger, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid.
Kendrick 'most dangerous'
