Valerie pays Eddie respects

Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli has paid tribute to the guitar great following his death on Tuesday.



The 65 year old lost his battle with throat cancer, surrounded by his second wife, Janie, brother Alex, and Wolfgang, his son from his marriage to Bertinelli.



The bassist broke the news of his dad's death to fans and followers on social media, and his actress mom has now responded to the sad news, posting a photo of herself, Eddie and Wolfgang, when her son was a toddler, on Instagram and adding the caption: "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang.



"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."



Bertinelli and Van Halen split in 2002 after 21 years of marriage and they officially divorced five years later, two years before Eddie wed Janie Liszewski, his widow.



A long list of rock luminaries, including fellow guitar greats Joe Satriani and Pete Townshend, Kiss stars Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Flea, and Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell shared tributes to Van Halen on social media on Tuesday after learning of the rocker's death.