Elton enjoying camping

Elton John and his husband David Furnish have been camping in the woods surrounding their lavish home as a fun activity for their children during lockdown.



Amid the pandemic, the family has been isolating due to the Rocket Man star being 73-years-old - but that's not stopped them having fun in and around one of their six lavish properties.



Talking to singer Lulu, 71, on an Instagram Live on Monday night, filmmaker David, 57, admitted he was "conscious" that Zachary, nine, and Elijah, seven, haven't been able to see their friends during the pandemic, so they've been doing lots of fun activities at home.



"Because Elton is 73 we've been doing a more restricted version of lockdown so one thing the boys haven't been able to do is get out and mix with their friends which I feel really conscious of so how many activities can we do with them at home," he shared.



"I grew up in Canada, I was a cub scout, I was a boy scout, I love camping, and I am a camper," David added, insisting he and Elton didn't give their two sons a "glamping" experience



"We just went out into the woods here on our land and taught the boys how to clear a campsite, and dug and built a fire pit and pitched a tent and gathered wood for kindling," the dad-of-two explained. "Taught them how to start a fire, how to cook dinner in the fire, how to roast marshmallows and they hadn't done any of that stuff before.



"We've been together every single day, every meal and we've been doing so much together which isn't normally the case because Elton is off on the road touring and doing shows," David smiled.



"To see and be with the boys as much as I ever have been has just been amazing. I'm watching them grow and change every day right before my eyes."