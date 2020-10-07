Batman delayed to 2022

Photo: All rights reserved. Robert Pattinson

Superhero fans face a long wait to see Robert Pattinson play the Caped Crusader as The Batman's release has been delayed until spring 2022.



Fans speculated its release date would shift after news broke on Monday that the studio's sci-fi epic Dune had been put on hold from its planned December release date to October next year - clashing with The Batman.



According to Deadline.com, The Batman will instead debut on 4 March, 2022, taking a slot originally intended for a new Minecraft movie, which no longer has a release date. As part of the reshuffle, The Matrix 4 has shifted up from 1 April, 2022 to 22 December next year, while a solo The Flash movie shifts from June 2022 to November of that year.



Warner Bros. Shazam! sequel, Fury of the Gods, moves from the slot now picked for The Flash to June 2023 as a result.



Work on The Batman has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, as director Matt Reeves' DC Comics movie ground to a halt in March shortly after production began. Filming restarted last month, but was briefly shut down again after a member of the crew, reportedly Pattinson, contracted Covid-19.



The delays are the latest to be caused by the coronavirus crisis, as the release of the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, has been delayed for a third time and will now debut in April 2021 instead of November.



The postponement of major releases has prompted bosses at the Cineworld chain to close down many of its Regal, Cineworld, and Picturehouse locations across the U.S. and U.K. until further notice. Officials at Britain's Odeon chain are also cutting back opening days at many of its theatres.