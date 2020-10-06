160621
Rocker Eddie Van Halen has succumbed to cancer at the age of 65

Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable fiery solo in Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” and became elevated to the status of rock god, has died. 

"I can't believe I'm having to write that Edward Lodewijck Van Halen has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Eddie's son, Wolf, tweeted Tuesday.

Eddie Van Halen, with his namesake rock band Van Halen, dominated radio airwaves and stadiums in the 1970's and '80's. Van Halen was battling throat cancer. He was 65.

With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984,” which contains the classics “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”

Van Halen is among the top 20 bestselling artists of all time and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

with files from the Canadian Press

 

