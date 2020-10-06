Drake thrills young fan

163888
Drake made the 14th birthday of a young fan one to remember by sending him a video message while he was in hospital.

Zelek Murray, also from Drake's hometown of Toronto, Canada, was stunned when he received a special message from the God's Plan star - who told him he'd been alerted to his story by Mustafa the Poet.

"We both thought it would be a great thing if I got to send you some love and some admiration and some respect. I can't imagine how tough you have to be and Mustafa let me know that you're a fan of mine. Well, I'm a fan of you," Drake tells Zelek, who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at the age of nine, in the video.

"I'm a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. So I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you."

Zelek's mother Temeka Ishmael shared a video of her son receiving the message on Instagram on Sunday and told The Shade Room that the rapper's video had meant the world to her little boy.

"The birthday has touched him in ways I'll never be able to put into words," she smiled.

