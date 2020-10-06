Kim Kardashian has postponed plans to celebrate her 40th birthday with a huge party amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reaches the milestone on Oct. 21 but, speaking to Grazia magazine, she confessed the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has made her rethink her original plans.
"I had the best plan," Kim said. "It was going to be called Wild, Wild Miss West's 40th Birthday. I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume. I have it and it is insane. We did virtual fittings.
"I don't even want to waste it on a party for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I'm thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?"
Mom-of-four Kim, who is married to rapper Kanye West, also insisted that she's not "feeling nervous" about turning 40.
"I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way," she continued.
"But I'm proud that my kids get me here another year. I always think about that. Particularly losing your dad or a parent or someone close to you at a young age."
Kim's 40th - one year late
