Entertainment  

Trey Songz has COVID

R&B star Trey Songz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 35-year-old U.S. star confirmed his diagnosis in a video on his Instagram page, telling fans: "Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19. I've taken many tests as I've been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive."

Noting that 1/1000 Black people have died from the virus, and revealing that he believes Covid-19 was the cause of his grandfather's death earlier this year, Trey continued: "I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign."

He concluded his video by telling his followers to speak out if they come into contact with the virus, saying: "If you come in contact with Covid, please do say. Please do say. Don't be like the president."

Posting his video on Instagram, the Bottoms Up star captioned it: "Down but not out! Stay safe y'all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands."

