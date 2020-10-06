R&B star Trey Songz has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 35-year-old U.S. star confirmed his diagnosis in a video on his Instagram page, telling fans: "Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19. I've taken many tests as I've been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive."
Noting that 1/1000 Black people have died from the virus, and revealing that he believes Covid-19 was the cause of his grandfather's death earlier this year, Trey continued: "I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign."
He concluded his video by telling his followers to speak out if they come into contact with the virus, saying: "If you come in contact with Covid, please do say. Please do say. Don't be like the president."
Posting his video on Instagram, the Bottoms Up star captioned it: "Down but not out! Stay safe y'all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands."
Trey Songz has COVID
R&B star Trey Songz has tested positive for the coronavirus.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- There's magic in the windDon't mess with a soprano - 8:27 am
- Black Friday shortagesBusiness - 7:27 am
- Toddler struck in crashCoquitlam - 6:56 am
- 14 killed in bombingSyria - 6:48 am
- Trade deficit narrowsBusiness - 6:45 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]