Emma Roberts' baby shower

Photo: All rights reserved. Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts offered a glimpse at her socially distanced baby shower with fans on Instagram on Sunday.



The 29-year-old Scream Queens actress is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, and the pair celebrated the impending arrival of their son with a bash for pals.



Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the gathering was held with extra precautions, with sources telling People the event "was a garden celebration so everyone could social distance."



The party also featured iced green cookies with 'Baby Boy' inscribed on them, and more nature inspired treats. In snaps, the American Horror Story actress cradled her baby bump in a printed dress and coordinated with a matching mask for the event.



"So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times," Emma wrote. "I love you guys @cadehudson22 @kakeykake @britelkin and thank you to @toryburch & @ericbuterbaugh for the magical garden #toryburchhome."



Pregnancy rumours first emerged earlier this summer, but Emma had kept quiet about the speculation until she posted on her Instagram page in August, writing alongside a trio of snaps of herself and TRON: Legacy star Hedlund: "Me and my two favourite guys."



The post also marked the first time Emma has shared a picture with Garrett, who she started dating around a year ago, on her social media pages.