Singer's newborn has virus

Photo: All rights reserved. Casey Goode

Former American Idol contestant Casey Goode's baby son Max has tested positive for coronavirus.



Goode, who performs under the name Quigley and competed in the TV talent contest in 2009, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her child's medical condition - less than a month after welcoming the baby with her spouse Alex.



"Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am," she shared, explaining the events that led to his diagnosis. "We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night."



Recalling her family "had confirmation that (Max) was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week," Goode, a popular social media influencer, said that everything has come as "a total shock to us," as she's "currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU."



"Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast," Goode continued, adding medical professionals are treating her as if she's "been exposed" and is "likely positive," despite "showing no symptoms yet."



"Not sure what happens next from here... but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover," the star added.



Goode's husband Alex also provided an update on Sunday, telling his followers the baby's "fever has come down since being admitted, but he has been put on oxygen as a precaution."



Goode had a traumatic pregnancy with Max, after being diagnosed with cholestasis - a condition where bile cannot flow from the liver to the duodenum - which put her and her baby at risk.



She subsequently opted for a home birth but, after a series of complications, doctors diagnosed her with preeclampsia, characterized by the onset of high blood pressure, and Max required several days in medical care following his birth to monitor his condition.