Rebel dropping the pounds

Photo: All rights reserved. Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson is just over six pounds from reaching her goal weight as she continues to flaunt her weight loss.



The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect actress has been on a mission to get fit throughout 2020 and, taking to Instagram on Sunday, she shared a snap from her morning hike and enthused that she's almost hit her target.



"Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead," she penned. "This week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6 a.m.) and went on a hike.



"Even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my 'sprint' is probably someone else's slow jog)," she added. "But I felt proud of myself and now only 3kgs away from my goal weight! Rebs."



Rebel has been working hard over the past months during her 'Year of Health' as she's been watching what she's eating and making an effort to work out more.



In addition to finding a passion for fitness, Rebel's also found love, with the How To Be Single star going public with her relationship with businessman Jacob Busch last month. They made their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco.