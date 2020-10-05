Sofia highest paid actress

Sofia Vergara has beaten Angelina Jolie to the top of Forbes magazine's new highest-paid actresses countdown.
The former Modern Family star raked in an estimated $43 million over the last year to rank first on the new list, while Jolie comes in second with $35.5 million , $4 million ahead of Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, who places third.
Melissa McCarthy and Meryl Streep round out the top five, while Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman, Ellen Pompeo, Elisabeth Moss, and Viola Davis complete the top 10.
Dwayne Johnson recently topped Forbes magazine's Highest Paid Actors list for the second year in a row with an estimated $87.5 million 2019/2020 haul, $16 million more than second-placed Ryan Reynolds.
