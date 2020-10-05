Saving sex for marriage

Photo: All rights reserved. Ally Brooke

Former Fifth Harmony star Ally Brooke is still a virgin at 27.



The singer has opened up about preserving her maidenhood in her new book, Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine, and in a new Hollywood Raw podcast appearance she tells hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn she's still saving herself for marriage.



"I was brave to share that (in the book)," she explains. "That's something that I hold dear to my heart. And I hold still to this day. I was really happy to be able to share that with my fans, and readers and to show them the choice that I made. And have them receive it however they want to receive it. Letting my true heart shine was the goal of this book."



Ally also revealed that most of the men she has dated respected her decision not to have sex.



"A lot of people respect the things that sometimes you're nervous to share," the Worth It singer adds. "I've learned just tell them in advance or speak up for yourself and most of the time people will respect it.



"I have had those moments where people would make fun of me, or question me and be like, 'Yeah, right!' I just have to hold that in my heart and know my truth and just let that be that... I've never felt any pressure and that's the great part about it."