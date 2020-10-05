163477
Entertainment  

Stranger Things back at it

Production on season four of Stranger Things is back up and running following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Filming for the forthcoming series initially began earlier this year, but it was paused after just a few weeks due to the pandemic as the world went into lockdown.

Following the lead of a number of other shows, however, the cast is back on set, and the official Stranger Things Twitter account teased the upcoming episodes with a new photo.

Alongside a snap of a clap board from the set, they penned: "meanwhile in the upside down."

Natalia Dyer was among the stars snapped on set in costume as Nancy Wheeler, while filming a scene outside of the Hawkins High School on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Also spotted were Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, and Sadie Sink, who plays Max.

