Production on season four of Stranger Things is back up and running following the COVID-19 shutdown.
Filming for the forthcoming series initially began earlier this year, but it was paused after just a few weeks due to the pandemic as the world went into lockdown.
Following the lead of a number of other shows, however, the cast is back on set, and the official Stranger Things Twitter account teased the upcoming episodes with a new photo.
Alongside a snap of a clap board from the set, they penned: "meanwhile in the upside down."
Natalia Dyer was among the stars snapped on set in costume as Nancy Wheeler, while filming a scene outside of the Hawkins High School on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia.
Also spotted were Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, and Sadie Sink, who plays Max.
Stranger Things back at it
Production on season four of Stranger Things is back up and running following the COVID-19 shutdown.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 9:05 am
- Cheers to beer weekPenticton - 9:00 am
- Cosar rescues injured bikerKelowna - 8:42 am
- 10% of world may have itCOVID-19 - 7:39 am
- Early morning garage fireKelowna - 7:34 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]