163888
163836
Entertainment  

Obamas celebrate 28 years

WENN - | Story: 312463

Former U.S. president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle marked 28 years of marriage over the weekend with a series of sweet posts.

Barack and Michelle married on 3 October, 1992 and share two daughters - Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19. Taking to Instagram, they each declared their love for one another, while also encouraging followers to vote in the upcoming election.

"Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life," wrote Barack. "Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human.

"This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we'd really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started."

He wrapped his post: "Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you."

Meanwhile, Becoming author Michelle penned: "28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us.

"And this year, we have a request for you - pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That's an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Cat says well hi!

Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday mornings don’t have to suck. Start them by scrolling...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Sofia Vergara tops Forbes’ Highest Paid Actresses list
Showbiz
Sofia Vergara has beaten Angelina Jolie to the top of Forbes...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162889
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162889



163259