163233
162950
Entertainment  

Obama's celebrate 28 years

WENN - | Story: 312463

Former U.S. president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle marked 28 years of marriage over the weekend with a series of sweet posts.

Barack and Michelle married on 3 October, 1992 and share two daughters - Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19. Taking to Instagram, they each declared their love for one another, while also encouraging followers to vote in the upcoming election.

"Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life," wrote Barack. "Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human.

"This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we'd really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started."

He wrapped his post: "Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you."

Meanwhile, Becoming author Michelle penned: "28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us.

"And this year, we have a request for you - pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That's an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Beautiful Cars

Galleries
Check out these beauties.
Pooch can’t wait to swim
Must Watch
All this dog wants to do is swim in his pool.
Rihanna ‘just wants to have fun’ with long-awaited new album
Music
Rihanna's long-awaited new album will be a moment of relief...
Toddler gets into mom’s makeup
Must Watch
Oh no!


162154
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
163260


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163874



162890