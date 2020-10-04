Obama's celebrate 28 years

Photo: All rights reserved. The 2016 Congressional Black Caucus' Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington Convention Center

Photo: WENN.com

Former U.S. president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle marked 28 years of marriage over the weekend with a series of sweet posts.



Barack and Michelle married on 3 October, 1992 and share two daughters - Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19. Taking to Instagram, they each declared their love for one another, while also encouraging followers to vote in the upcoming election.



"Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life," wrote Barack. "Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human.



"This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we'd really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started."



He wrapped his post: "Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you."



Meanwhile, Becoming author Michelle penned: "28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us.



"And this year, we have a request for you - pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That's an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack."