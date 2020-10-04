163233
Entertainment  

Kanye wishes Trump well

Kanye West is wishing Donald Trump a speedy recovery amid his battle with the coronavirus.

Despite going up against the President in November's U.S. election, rapper-turned-politician Kanye took to Twitter to send his thoughts and prayers to Trump and his wife Melania.

"There's a crying need for civility across the board," he wrote. "We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus. I'm praying for President Trump's and Melania's full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19."

Kanye's message of support follows Sunday's news that President Trump could be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland as early as Monday.

