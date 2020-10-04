Was breakup a PR stunt?

Photo: All rights reserved. Max Ehrich

Max Ehrich has slammed ex-fiancee Demi Lovato for allegedly using him to further her career.



The 29-year-old Young and the Restless actor took to Instagram Live Friday to speak out about the split, after claiming he found out their engagement was off "through a tabloid" while filming new movie Southern Gospel on location in Atlanta.



Demi and Max started dating in March and got engaged in July - but after they separated last week, he accused the Skyscraper star of embroiling him in a "calculated PR stunt."



"It's just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way," Max told fans.



He then brought Ariana Grande into his argument by addressing her breakup with ex-fiance Pete Davidson.



"(He) didn't deserve to feel this way. Do you think he wrote that text to Mac Miller?" Max asked, referring to reports the comic sent intimate snaps of himself and the 7 Rings star to her ex before his tragic death.



"Ha. Open your eyes. Calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this," he insisted.



Max signed off by saying: "I was in love. The whole world should f***ing know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used. But I hope the song is number one, because you know what, if that's what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it.



"I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything."