Ozzy still rocks in bed

Sharon Osbourne has opened up on her healthy sex life with rocker husband Ozzy.

During a recent installment of her U.S. daytime show The Talk, Sharon shared that she and Ozzy still have sex "a couple of times a week," insisting that is totally "normal in a long, long relationship."

"When you're in a relationship, your relationship has highs and lows and depending on where you are with your relationship, it's – you love each other more," the wife of the Black Sabbath star explains. "Sex changes, that it's not just about the sex. It's about the intimacy.

"It's about being with that person that you love. They love you. It just changes. It changes. Those goosebumps that you got change to something else. It's a warmth. It's a respect. It's that, it is a feeling of love and comfort."

Sharon, who wed Ozzy in 1982, adds: "The thing is if somebody moves you in a certain way. You love them. You make love. It's the best thing in the world."

The couple has reached a healthier balance now than in the past when, according to Sharon, "oversexed" Ozzy would instigate intimacy "three times a day."

"He had enough for all," she laughs. "(But) it's getting less. It used to be three times a day, but it's much less now. Let's say a couple of times a week, which is normal in a long, long relationship."

163259