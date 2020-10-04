163477
160262
Entertainment  

Drake opens up on love

WENN - | Story: 312422

Drake has opened up about his romance with singer SZA in a new 21 Savage collaboration.

The Canadian rap star has revealed he dated the singer in 2008 in his lyrics for Mr. Right Now, which dropped on Thursday.

In the song, Drake raps about the casual romance, stating: "I used to date SZA back in '08/If you cool with it, baby, she can still play/While I jump inside that box and have a field day."

It does not appear the Hit Different hitmaker enjoyed being referenced in the track, with multiple outlets claiming she unfollowed Drake on Instagram shortly after Mr. Right Now was released.

This isn't the first time Drake has referred to his romance with the singer in a song - he also rapped about their old relationship on his 2018 tune Diplomatic Immunity, calling attention to SZA, real name Solana Imani Rowe, by dropping her first name.

"I just pulled up on Solana show, the girl's a natural/I knew her way back when Hollywood was international/Yeah, the furthest I've been, that's word to my ends/Word to the flags that belong in the hood of my Benz," he rapped on the track.

SZA has not spoken publicly about her alleged romantic relationship with Drake.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Pooch can’t wait to swim

Must Watch
All this dog wants to do is swim in his pool.
Rihanna ‘just wants to have fun’ with long-awaited new album
Music
Rihanna's long-awaited new album will be a moment of relief...
Toddler gets into mom’s makeup
Must Watch
Oh no!
Hungry kitty really wants tuna
Must Watch
Adorable kitty drags tuna can all the way to her dish.


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162547
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



163259