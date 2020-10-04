163233
Virus shuts down Butler film

WENN

Producers of Gerard Butler's new action movie Cop Shop have halted filming after three crew members tested positive for coronavirus

The Joe Carnahan movie had only been shooting for days in Georgia when the health scare prompted producers to shut the project down.

"We learned this morning that three crew members have tested positive for COVID-19," producer Warren Gotz told Deadline in a statement on Friday. "We immediately paused production, proactively.

"The safety of our cast and crew is our greatest priority. We are contact tracing everyone in the production at this time. Those who tested positive were isolated from the vast majority of our crew, including our actors and director. An extensive set of protocols were implemented for this production from the beginning and we remain dedicated to ensuring they are followed.

"If test results are negative, we will resume production according to our established safety guidelines."

The film also features Frank Grillo.

