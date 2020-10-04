Foxx reprising Electro role

163477
Jamie Foxx is set to reprise his most villainous role in Tom Holland's next Spider-Man movie.

The Oscar winner has signed on to return as Electro for the blockbuster, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jamie originally shocked as Electro in one of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies - the actor passed the web-slinging role onto fellow Brit Holland, who has been Peter Parker and his alter-ego in two stand-alone Spider-Man films - Homecoming and Far From Home.

Holland's third Spider-Man movie will hit theaters in December, 2021.

Foxx won't be the only star reprising a character from a past Spider-Man movie - J.K. Simmons will return as newspaper boss J. Jonah Jameson, a role he played in Tobey Maguire's superhero movies almost two decades ago.

