Nicki Minaj has reportedly given birth to her first child.



The rapper gave birth to her baby with husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty on Wednesday, according to TMZ sources.



The Anaconda star and her man have yet to confirm the news.



Nicki first revealed her pregnancy back in July with a series of Instagram posts showing off her baby bump, one of which was captioned "#preggers."



There's no information about the newborn's sex or any delivery details.