Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated one year since their second, 2019 wedding ceremony with a series of sweet social media posts.
The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a courthouse in New York before exchanging vows in front of friends and family a year later in South Carolina.
Earlier this month, they marked two years since their first big day with a picnic together, and on Wednesday they took to Instagram to share snaps from the South Carolina ceremony, alongside gushing posts in honour of one another.
Holy hitmaker Justin shared a black-and-white photo of himself and the supermodel kissing during their nuptials, writing: "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!
"You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"
He continued: "My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."
Hailey also marked the milestone, sharing black-and-white snaps of her and Justin kissing, posing together and exchanging rings. She also shared a photo of herself walking down the aisle.
"One year ago we had the best wedding," she captioned her post. "Wish I could live this day over and over."
Biebers mark anniversary
