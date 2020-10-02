160621
162627
Entertainment  

Dre, Kanye top biz celebs

WENN - | Story: 312260

Dr. Dre and Kanye West have been named the highest-earning celebrity business moguls in a global league table cataloguing the money generated by stars' enterprising ventures.

The research has been published by marketing firm Digitaloft and online betting analysts OLBG. It estimates stars' earnings from the businesses they set up, rather than anything they earn directly from their fame.

American rapper Dre comes in at number one thanks to his headphone and speaker company Beats Electronics, founded as Beats by Dr. Dre in 2006. The venture earns him an estimated $1.5 billion a year.

In second place is rapper and U.S. presidential candidate Kanye West, who earns around $1.3 billion annually from his Yeezy sneaker and clothing line - a collaboration with sportswear brand Adidas.

His wife Kim Kardashian is also in the top ten, with her ventures including KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, and her Skims shapewear range, netting her $99 million a year.

Meanwhile, pop star Rihanna comes in third with her Fenty collection of fashion and beauty companies, earning the Work hitmaker a combined total of around $1 billion a year.

Victoria Beckham and Simon Cowell are the highest-ranking Brits in a global league table, in joint 12th place, each earning an estimated $44 million in annual revenue from their companies.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Priceless reaction to daddy blowing the candles out

Must Watch
This could go two ways…
Friday morning awesomeness- October 2, 2020
Daily Dose
TGIF!
Friday morning awesomeness- October 2, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Shia LaBeouf charged with battery and theft
Showbiz
Shia LaBeouf has been charged with battery and theft over an...


162155
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
161359


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162165
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163475



162890