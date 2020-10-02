Jennifer Lopez is to be hailed an Icon at the 2020 People's Choice Awards.
The actress will be presented with the big event's Icon Award in November.
"Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time," said Jen Neal, general manager of E! News, live events and lifestyle digital.
Lopez previously won a People's Choice Award for her role in the TV series Shades of Blue, which ran from 2016 to 2018.
The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards will take place on Nov. 15.
Entertainment
Icon Award for Lopez
Photo: All rights reserved.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is to be hailed an Icon at the 2020 People's Choice Awards.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 7:50 am
- Markets down at openingBusiness - 7:27 am
- Reaction to Trump diagnosisWorld - 7:20 am
- Added worry for teachersCanada - 7:10 am
- Pipeline back in courtBC - 7:06 am
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2020 Castanet.net