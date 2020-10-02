Icon Award for Lopez

Photo: All rights reserved. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is to be hailed an Icon at the 2020 People's Choice Awards.



The actress will be presented with the big event's Icon Award in November.



"Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time," said Jen Neal, general manager of E! News, live events and lifestyle digital.



Lopez previously won a People's Choice Award for her role in the TV series Shades of Blue, which ran from 2016 to 2018.



The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards will take place on Nov. 15.