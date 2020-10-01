LaBeouf charged in fracas

Photo: All rights reserved. Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf has been charged with battery and theft over an alleged altercation in Los Angeles in June.



The Transformers star is accused of getting into an argument with a man earlier this summer, with law enforcement sources telling TMZ he has now been charged with battery and petty theft.



During the altercation, the star allegedly took off the man's cap and left the scene with it - prompting him to file a police report. After officers investigated, they decided to charge the star, determining he was the aggressor.



However, there were no major injuries to either Shia or the alleged victim.



The 34-year-old actor has a chequered history with the law, including a 2014 arrest in New York City for disorderly conduct that led him to seek treatment for alcoholism, and a 2017 arrest in Georgia for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstruction.



He appeared to have got his life back on track following the arrest in Georgia, having embraced sobriety and won awards and acclaim for his script for Honey Boy - a movie based on his experiences as a child actor.