James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that forthcoming movie No Time to Die will be Daniel Craig's final outing as 007.
The British actor, 52, made his first appearance as Bond in 2006's Casino Royale and, after he previously mused about leaving the franchise after the forthcoming movie, Broccoli has now confirmed his departure.
Speaking on the No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast, named for the upcoming release, she told fans that the blockbuster will be the actor's "fifth and final."
"We consider this film to be a classic Bond film but with a modern twist," Broccoli explained. "It's also vitally important because it is the fifth and final one that Daniel Craig is going to be doing, so it's a culmination of everything his portrayal of the character has been through and it ties up all the storylines."
She added: "It's a pretty epic film, I have to say."
No Time to Die finds Bond enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after he has left active service, when his old CIA friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, turns up asking for help. Leaving his life with partner Dr. Madeleine Swann, played by Lea Seydoux, Bond returns to the field to face the villainous Safin (Rami Malek) who is armed with a new dangerous technology that could impact the world.
The movie, which was delayed amid the COVID-19 crisis, debuts in in November.
This 007 Daniel's last
