Chrissy Teigen loses baby

Photo: Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have lost their baby boy, after the model was hospitalized over the weekend due to heavy bleeding.



The 34-year-old model and presenter announced the devastating news as she shared a snap on Instagram of herself sitting on her hospital bed crying.



"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote.



She added that while she and John, who are also parents to four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles, don't usually choose their children's names until "just before we leave the hospital," they had called their unborn son Jack.



"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she wrote, before sharing a personal message to Jack.



"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she wrote.



Thanking her fans for their "positive energy, thoughts and prayers", Chrissy concluded: "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But every day can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."



Chrissy later posted to her Twitter page, writing: "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real."



Further details about the pregnancy loss are currently unknown, but Chrissy was hospitalized due to excessive bleeding, and had to undergo a double blood transfusion while in hospital. She previously told fans she was about halfway through the pregnancy.