AC/DC confirms reunion

AC/DC have confirmed their reunion with frontman Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams.



Following months of rumours, the rockers finally gave fans the news they've been waiting for on Wednesday by sharing a new image of them alongside guitarist/co-founder Angus Young and nephew Stevie Young, who took over for the late Malcolm Young on guitar in 2015.



The band has been teasing this reunion on Twitter all week with a series of short videos, showing the red AC/DC lightning bolt logo flickering back to life.



Although there's no official word on what the band is announcing beyond the return of Johnson, Rudd and Williams, they are using the hashtag #PWRUP - which, according to Rolling Stone, may refer to a new single or album.



The outlet reported the news comes just weeks after photos emerged that showed the band on the set of a new music video. They were photographed outside of a Vancouver recording studio in 2019.



Johnson left the High Voltage group near the end of the Rock or Bust Tour in 2016 due to hearing problems. He was replaced by Axl Rose for the remaining shows.



Rudd left before the tour even began - despite playing on the Rock or Bust album - after being arrested in his native New Zealand where he was charged with "attempting to procure a murder" and possession of methamphetamine. Williams quietly announced his departure at the end of the jaunt.



"Losing Malcolm, the thing with Phil and now with Brian, it's a changed animal," he said in 2016. "I feel in my gut it's the right thing."