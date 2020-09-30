163139
Kevin Hart a dad again

Kevin Hart is a dad again after welcoming his second child with wife Eniko Parrish.

The 41-year-old Night School actor and 36-year-old model confirmed the arrival of their daughter with a post of a quote on her Instagram page, reading: "9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime."

"thankful, grateful, blessed," she penned in the caption. "A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn't love you more.."

Eniko confirmed the couple had named the tot - their first daughter - Kaori Mai Hart and that she'd given birth on Tuesday.

Kevin and Eniko are also parents to a son named Kenzo, two, born in 2017. The Jumanji: The Next Level star is also dad to Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from his marriage to actress and producer Torrei Hart.

