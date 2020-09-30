163477
Entertainment  

Riverdale COVID shutdown

Production has reportedly shut down on U.S. TV shows Riverdale and Batwoman due to coronavirus testing delays in Vancouver, where the programs are filmed.

According to Variety, there's just a single lab company approved to oversee Covid-19 testing in British Columbia - where production opened in June due to the Canadian province's proficient handling of the containment of the virus - and they are prioritizing schools and local businesses.

Sources told the industry outlet that the shut downs are "assumed to be temporary" and are likely to get up and running again once the testing backlog has cleared.

Production has also been delayed on Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, both of which were scheduled to start filming this week, the outlet added.

Meanwhile, production on medical drama Chicago Med has also been suspended for the next fortnight, due to a positive COVID-19 test.

An NBC spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that an individual on the set tested positive through a rapid test as part of the production's regular coronavirus protocol, and immediately went home.

The representative added that the protocols and systems in place meant they were able to act quickly and that the pause in production won't affect the delivery of the show on NBC.

