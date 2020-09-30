Max: leave my mom alone

Photo: All rights reserved. Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato's ex-fiance Max Ehrich has pleaded with people to "stop harassing" his mother with text messages following their love split.



The breakup news hit headlines last week, but over the weekend, the 29-year-old actor, who has been filming new movie Southern Gospel on location in Atlanta, Georgia, took to social media and revealed he only found out he had been dumped "through a tabloid."



Amid feverish speculation around their breakup, which has included reports he wants her to take him back, the star issued a plea on Instagram on Tuesday for him and his mom to be left alone.



"Stop harassing my Mom with text messages all throughout the night," he wrote. "Stop harassing me. Leave us alone."



He also appeared to slam reports about the separation, citing the claims of alleged insiders, adding: "Who are these 'sources'? Stop trying to defamate (sic) me for telling the truth."



Just hours before, Max posted a cryptic message that seemed to indicate he is moving on, writing: "One chapter finally closed this am (morning). And now I turn the page. Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends and my art. Good vibes only."



He also claimed he was "not interested in attention" surrounding his personal life and wanted to focus on his work.



In what seemed to be an address to his pop star ex, he added: "If you're going to preach about anti-bullying- Why would you allow someone you love(d) to be bullied by your fans? For what? Telling the truth?"



Demi has long been an anti-bullying campaigner, launching an initiative with the brand Secret Deodorant back in 2012.