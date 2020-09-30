Brosnan selling Bond home

Photo: All rights reserved.

Former 007 Pierce Brosnan is selling the James Bond-inspired home he and his wife built on the coast in Malibu, California, for a cool $100 million.



According to The New York Post, the inspiration for the 12,500-square-foot property came from Brosnan's time shooting the 1997 Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, and was paid for with the huge bonus he received due to the success of the 2002 instalment Die Another Day.



He tells The Wall Street Journal his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan oversaw plans for the home, named Orchid House, which took around 10 years to build and was designed to resemble the temples he visited in Thailand while shooting his second 007 film.



"I said to Keely, 'Go build your dream house.' And she did," he explains.



The property features include wide-plank teak floors and a tiled roof made of green clay inspired by the temples, as well as teak entry gates from the Asian nation.



The couple bought two parcels of land for $5.1 million and $2.25 million , then they commissioned architects to design their dream home and a guest house. It has five bedrooms, an art studio, a screening room, two bars, a music room, a gym, a spa, and a deck that looks out to the Pacific Ocean - and is now listed for sale for $100 million.



They also carted in sand to build their "own private beach above the beach" so that their sons, Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19, could play safely as children.



Pierce and his wife inform the Journal they are selling because their kids are grown up and they now spend most of their time in Hawaii, where Keely grew up.