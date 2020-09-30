163477
Entertainment  

Borat sequel fast tracked

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat sequel will hit Amazon Prime ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The comedian reportedly screened the movie for a select group of industry figures recently, and now it appears the project has been fast tracked for release, digitally.

The sequel to 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan will debut in late October, days before America picks its next president.

It will be titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

Sacha last reprised Borat, his clueless newsman character, for a sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November, 2019.

The prankster reportedly crashed a far-right rally in Washington in June, disguised as a bluegrass singer, and encouraged those taking part to sing about injecting scientists and political figures with coronavirus.

"Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do?/Inject him with the Wuhan flu.../Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do?/Lock her up like we used to do," he sang, according to various reports.

