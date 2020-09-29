AC/DC tease comeback

Photo: All rights reserved. Angus Young

AC/DC have put out the latest teasers of their comeback by placing mysterious posters outside guitarist Angus Young's old school.



A post on Australian radio station Triple M Rock's Instagram account showed the phrases "Are you ready?" and "PWR UP" have appeared on a poster outside Young's alma mater, Sydney's Ashfield Boys High School.



Although there is no additional information on the meaning of the flyer, but the band have launched a new PWR UP website, where fans can sign up for updates.



The posters follow the posting of photos on the band's website, before they disappeared, which appeared to confirm the the return of singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd. Their lightning flash logo also appeared on their social media channels on Monday.



Johnson left the band in 2016 after battling hearing loss, but has long wanted to return, and Rudd was replaced by Chris Slade for their Rock or Bust tour after he was convicted of drugs possession and threats to kill in New Zealand in 2015.



In the photos, Johnson was seen returning as their vocalist while Rudd is on drums.



The band have long been rumoured to be recording a new album, the first since 2014, with reports in 2018 indicating they would reunite with Johnson for a new record that would feature the work of their late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young.



Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, who is close to the band, has claimed that the next album is already finished - but was put on ice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate 'one more time,'" he told ABC Audio.