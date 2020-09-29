Amanda Seyfried has baby

Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried has given birth to her second child.
The actress shared the surprise news and a photo of her baby boy on the social media pages of charities INARA and War Child USA on Monday.
Amanda and her actor husband Thomas Sadoski wrote: "Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally (affected) by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives.
"With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."
No further information about the child's birth has been released, but the stars are board members at INARA, which provides access to life-saving and life-altering medical assistance to children impacted by war.
They first became parents when daughter Nina was born in 2017, days after the couple wed.
